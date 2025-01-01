Salem Female Charitable Society
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Salem Female Charitable Society

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Salem Female Charitable Society

Our mission

The Salem Female Charitable Society’s mission is to provide monetary assistance to Salem Women who are experiencing financial hardship. SFCS empowers women by providing direct assistance, 100% of donations go directly to single women.
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Make a difference in the lives of Salem women. Thank you for your generous support!
Salem’s first *by women-for women* charity. 100% of donations go directly to beneficiaries, as SFCS has been run by volunteers since its incorporation in 1801. The Salem Female Charitable Society’s mission is to provide monetary assistance to Salem Women who are experiencing financial hardship. Our intention is to help empower these women to improve their lives and therefore improve the lives of those who may be dependent upon them. Thank you for supporting our mission.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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