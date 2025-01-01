Donation

Make a difference in the lives of Salem women. Thank you for your generous support!

Salem’s first *by women-for women* charity. 100% of donations go directly to beneficiaries, as SFCS has been run by volunteers since its incorporation in 1801. The Salem Female Charitable Society’s mission is to provide monetary assistance to Salem Women who are experiencing financial hardship. Our intention is to help empower these women to improve their lives and therefore improve the lives of those who may be dependent upon them. Thank you for supporting our mission.