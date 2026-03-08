Salvados Para Servir Tacooma Church
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Our mission
Salvados Para Servir Tacoma Church empowers individuals to create positive change through acts of kindness, donations, and volunteerism, fostering a compassionate community dedicated to uplifting those in need.
Past events
Past events
Event
Taco Sale Fundraisers
Mar 7, 5:00 - 11:00 PM PST
7046 Park Ave. S, Tacoma, WA 98408, USA
Our website
https://sites.google.com/view/sps-tacoma-church/home
Contact information
[email protected]
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