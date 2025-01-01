Samaa Kids

Samaa Kids

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Our mission

Samaa Kids supports children and families in Gaza facing extreme hardship by providing vital resources and moments of joy. Their mission is to deliver aid with dignity and compassion, fostering hope and resilience for a better future.
More ways to support us
Give Gaza
Donation
Give Gaza
Give GazaChildren and families across Gaza face extreme hardship every day. But they also carry hope, resilience, and dreams for a better tomorrow.Your contribution supports vital resources that help families survive and children find moments of joy and relief they deserve. Every donation becomes real aid in real hands—reaching families with dignity, compassion, and care.Thank you for standing with these families.Your generosity sends a powerful message: you see them, you care for them, and you believe in their future. We're honored to have you as part of this mission.With deep gratitude,The Samaa Kids Team
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Together for Kids: Urgent Call to Support Education in Palestine
Donation
Together for Kids: Urgent Call to Support Education in Palestine
Children in Palestine face disrupted school attendance, leading to serious learning gaps and lost opportunities to excel. Without intervention, many risk falling short of their potential. This project ensures continuity of education by closing gaps, unlocking potential, and providing both tailored support and pioneering enrichment — giving every child the chance to thrive.How You Can Help:Donate: Every contribution makes a difference. Give today to help us reach our goal.Share: Amplify our impact by sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and networks.Volunteer: Lend your time and skills to help us create brighter futures for children.Thank you for standing with us. Your support is invaluable. Education is every child’s right. Together, we can ensure children in the West Bank have the chance to learn, grow, and dream beyond limits. Your support makes that possible. 💚 We gratefully accept your gift to Samaa Kids. Donations are tax-deductible as permitted by law and may be directed where most needed to ensure the greatest impact for children.
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Limitless Possibilities, Together
Donation
Limitless Possibilities, Together
Right now, children across Palestine face unimaginable challenges—but they also carry dreams, resilience, and incredible potential. At Samaa Kids, we believe no child should grow up without the chance to heal, learn, and thrive.What We're Doing:Through education, humanitarian relief, community building, and carefully designed programs, we create safe spaces where children and families can:Access quality educationReceive essential support and careFind joy, healing, and belongingBuild brighter futures togetherWhy Peer-to-Peer?Change happens when people come together. By joining our peer-to-peer campaign, you become more than a donor—you become a champion for children who need it most. Your network, your story, and your passion can reach far beyond what any single organization could achieve alone.How You Can Help:Create your fundraising page in minutesShare your story—why does supporting children matter to you?Reach out to friends, family, and colleaguesWatch the impact grow as your community joins youOur Vision:We believe in a world where every child's potential is realized, their dreams are limitless, and their communities are places of joy, belonging, and possibility. A future where children grow up safe, supported, and free to shape a brighter tomorrow.Together, we can make that future real.
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Our website

https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/donate-to-make-a-difference-6324

Contact information

[email protected]
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