Samaritan House Inc.
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Our mission
Samaritan House Inc. supports the Las Vegas community by providing shelter and resources for those in need. Through events like the annual fashion show, they raise funds to keep their shelter open and create a safer environment for all.
Past events
Past events
Event
Samaritan House Fashion Show
Apr 4, 3:00 PM - Apr 20, 6:00 PM MDT
NMHU Student Union Ballroom
More ways to support us
Donation
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Contact information
[email protected]
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