San Antonio Art League
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San Antonio Art League

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San Antonio Art League

Our mission

The San Antonio Art League + Museum fosters creativity by supporting artists and preserving the city’s artistic legacy. Through exhibitions and educational programs, they inspire community engagement and strengthen cultural heritage in San Antonio.
Events
Events
Rainbow Monoprints with Susie Monday
Custom
Rainbow Monoprints with Susie Monday
May 30, 9:00 - 1:30 PM CDT
130 King William St, San Antonio, TX 78204, USA
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GOLD LEAFING: Gilding Techniques for Contemporary Art and Objects
Event
GOLD LEAFING: Gilding Techniques for Contemporary Art and Objects
Jun 20, 2:00 - 5:00 PM CDT
130 King William St, San Antonio, TX 78204, USA
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More ways to support us
San Antonio Art League + Museum
Membership
San Antonio Art League + Museum
Join the San Antonio Art League + Museum and become part of a vibrant community dedicated to supporting artists, preserving San Antonio’s artistic legacy, and inspiring creativity for generations to come. Your membership helps sustain exhibitions, educational programs, and opportunities for artists—right here in the heart of our city.Thank you for choosing to support a cornerstone of San Antonio’s cultural heritage. Together, we strengthen the creative spirit that connects our community through art.Ready to be part of something meaningful? Become a member today and help shape the future of the arts at SAAL+M.
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Honoring the Memory of Jasmina Wellinghoff
Donation
Honoring the Memory of Jasmina Wellinghoff
Your gift in memory of Jasmina Wellinghoff helps continue the work she championed—thoughtful, committed coverage of the arts and the artists who shape San Antonio’s cultural life.Donations support the San Antonio Art League & Museum’s exhibitions, awards, and community programs that lift Texas artists and preserve our city’s artistic heritage. Thank you for honoring Jasmina by sustaining the vibrant arts community she cared for so deeply.
Donate today
SUPPORT THE SAN ANTONIO ART LEAGUE
Donation
SUPPORT THE SAN ANTONIO ART LEAGUE
The San Antonio Art League, founded in 1912, is a San Antonio treasure. It offers free art to the community with ongoing contemporary exhibits and a world-famous Permanent Collection.Your gift keeps Texas art on the walls, not in storage. As an all‑volunteer museum, every dollar you give supports exhibitions, juror fees, and meaningful cash awards for working artists across our state.When you donate, you help:Present our historic juried exhibition and year‑round showsPreserve San Antonio’s cultural heritage in our galleriesOffer free and low‑cost access to art for the community
Donate today

Our website

https://saalm.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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