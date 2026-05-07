SUPPORT THE SAN ANTONIO ART LEAGUE
The San Antonio Art League, founded in 1912, is a San Antonio treasure. It offers free art to the community with ongoing contemporary exhibits and a world-famous Permanent Collection.Your gift keeps Texas art on the walls, not in storage. As an all‑volunteer museum, every dollar you give supports exhibitions, juror fees, and meaningful cash awards for working artists across our state.When you donate, you help:Present our historic juried exhibition and year‑round showsPreserve San Antonio’s cultural heritage in our galleriesOffer free and low‑cost access to art for the community