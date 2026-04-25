San Bernardino-Riverside Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

San Bernardino-Riverside Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

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Our mission

The San Bernardino-Riverside Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. empowers communities through educational programs, social action, and advocacy, promoting sisterhood and service to enhance the quality of life for all.
Past events
Past events
Annual Crimson and Creme Gala
Event
Annual Crimson and Creme Gala
Apr 25, 4:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
22605 Alessandro Blvd, Moreno Valley, CA 92553, USA
Second Annual Spoken Word Program
Event
Second Annual Spoken Word Program
Apr 11, 1:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
701 S Mt Vernon Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92410, USA
70's Attire Day Party
Event
70's Attire Day Party
Mar 14, 4:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
United Domestic Workers of America, 1445 Spruce Street, Riverside CA 92507

Our website

https://sbraac-dst.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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