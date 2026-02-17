San Marcos Artists Retention And Training Orchestra
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Our mission
SMART Orchestra enriches Central Texas through accessible symphonic performances and artist training, fostering local musicians' growth and community engagement in the arts.
Past events
Past events
Auction
SMART Orchestra - 2026 Silent Auction
Apr 10, 9:00 PM CDT
Event
SMART Orchestra - The Art of the Encore
Apr 10, 7:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
Pauline Espinosa Event Center 170 Charles Austin Drive San Marcos, TX 78666
Our website
https://www.smartorchestra.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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