San Marcos Artists Retention And Training Orchestra

San Marcos Artists Retention And Training Orchestra

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Our mission

SMART Orchestra enriches Central Texas through accessible symphonic performances and artist training, fostering local musicians' growth and community engagement in the arts.
Past events
Past events
SMART Orchestra - 2026 Silent Auction
Auction
SMART Orchestra - 2026 Silent Auction
Apr 10, 9:00 PM CDT
SMART Orchestra - The Art of the Encore
Event
SMART Orchestra - The Art of the Encore
Apr 10, 7:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
Pauline Espinosa Event Center 170 Charles Austin Drive San Marcos, TX 78666

Our website

https://www.smartorchestra.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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