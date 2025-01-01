San Miguel Catholic School

San Miguel Catholic School

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Our mission

San Miguel Catholic School provides a nurturing, Christ-centered education for students in Transitional Kindergarten through 8th grade, fostering dignity, respect, and self-worth in partnership with parents to instill values of faith and service.
More ways to support us
Color Run 2026
Donation
Color Run 2026
$790 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
San Miguel - End of Year Appeal 2025
Donation
San Miguel - End of Year Appeal 2025
$0 of $15,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.sanmiguelcatholicschool.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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