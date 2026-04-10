Sandy Creek Central School Parent Teacher Group

Sandy Creek Central School Parent Teacher Group

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Our mission

The Sandy Creek Central School Parent Teacher Group supports student success by fostering community engagement and organizing events that enhance educational experiences for families and children at SCCS.
Past events
Past events
Spring Fling Dance
Event
Spring Fling Dance
Apr 10, 5:30 - 7:00 PM EDT
124 Salisbury St, Sandy Creek, NY 13145, USA

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574989410396

Contact information

[email protected]
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