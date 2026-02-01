Membership

Sargent Area Lions Club Membership 6 months

Join the Sargent Area Lions Club for a six-month journey of community service and vision health support. Become part of a friendly network dedicated to impactful local initiatives.Your membership helps us promote vision health and provide assistance to those with disabilities. With us, you will actively engage in fundraising events and valuable services like vision screenings.Be a catalyst for change—sign up today. Together, let's enhance our community and touch lives in meaningful ways.