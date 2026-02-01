Sargent Area Lions Club

Sargent Area Lions Club

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Our mission

The Sargent Area Lions Club is dedicated to community service, focusing on vision health and support for individuals with disabilities. Through fundraising and local initiatives, we aim to enhance lives and foster a spirit of collaboration and compassion.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Sargent Area Lions Club Jubilee Raffle
Feb 1, 6:00 AM - Apr 4, 8:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Sargent Area Lions Club Membership 6 months
Membership
Sargent Area Lions Club Membership 6 months
Join the Sargent Area Lions Club for a six-month journey of community service and vision health support. Become part of a friendly network dedicated to impactful local initiatives.Your membership helps us promote vision health and provide assistance to those with disabilities. With us, you will actively engage in fundraising events and valuable services like vision screenings.Be a catalyst for change—sign up today. Together, let's enhance our community and touch lives in meaningful ways.
View membership
Donation
Community Park Project
Your gift supports a safe play area by adding shade to the playground equipment.Every donation moves this project from planning to real ground, right here in our town. ❤️ Give what you can today and stand with the Sargent Area Lions Club in caring for the place we all share.
Donate today

Our website

https://facebook.com/sargentlionsclub

Contact information

[email protected]
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