Sargent Christian School
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Our mission
Sargent Christian School, part of Sargent Community Church, is dedicated to following Christ's example by loving and discipling others, supporting local missions, and fostering a community rooted in faith and service.
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Our website
https://sargentcommunitychurch-tx.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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