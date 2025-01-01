Sargent Christian School

Sargent Christian School

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Our mission

Sargent Christian School, part of Sargent Community Church, is dedicated to following Christ's example by loving and discipling others, supporting local missions, and fostering a community rooted in faith and service.
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Our website

https://sargentcommunitychurch-tx.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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