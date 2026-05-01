Savannah Juneteenth Fine Arts Festival

Savannah Juneteenth Fine Arts Festival

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Our mission

The Savannah Juneteenth Fine Arts Festival celebrates African American culture and heritage through art, music, and community engagement, fostering unity and awareness of the significance of Juneteenth in American history.
Events
Events
2026 Dreams Fulfilled Scholarship Gala
Event
2026 Dreams Fulfilled Scholarship Gala
May 30, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
2 W Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
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Food Vendor | Chef Gabrielle Smith
Event
Food Vendor | Chef Gabrielle Smith
Jun 20, 4:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
9520 Ferguson Ave, Savannah, GA 31406, USA
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Specialty Product Vendor | Jubilee Pour
Event
Specialty Product Vendor | Jubilee Pour
Jun 20, 4:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
9520 Ferguson Ave, Savannah, GA 31406, USA
Get your tickets
Beverage Partnership
Event
Beverage Partnership
Jun 20, 4:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
9520 Ferguson Ave, Savannah, GA 31406, USA
Get your tickets
Beverage Sponsor | Junetini
Event
Beverage Sponsor | Junetini
Jun 20, 4:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
9520 Ferguson Ave, Savannah, GA 31406, USA
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Food Vendor | Jubilee Pour of Liberation
Event
Food Vendor | Jubilee Pour of Liberation
Jun 20, 4:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
9520 Ferguson Ave, Savannah, GA 31406, USA
Get your tickets
Jubilee Pour of Liberation
Event
Jubilee Pour of Liberation
Jun 20, 4:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
9520 Ferguson Ave, Savannah, GA 31406, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.savannahjuneteenthfestival.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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