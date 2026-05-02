Savannah State University National Alumni Association, INC

The Savannah State University National Alumni Association fosters a strong alumni network, supports student success, and promotes the mission of Savannah State University through events, scholarships, and community engagement.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 SSUNAA Annual National Conference
May 2, 9:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
Virtual
Event
2026 SSUNAA Southern Region Conference
Apr 17, 4:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
3219 College St, Savannah, GA 31404, USA
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