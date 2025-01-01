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Valentine-Gram

❤️WHAT IS A VALENTINE-GRAM?❤️A Valentine-Gram is a fun and meaningful way for family and friends, near and far, to send a heartfelt Valentine message straight to a student’s or teacher's classroom, all the while, supporting quality Christian education at Summit Christian Academy! Send a Valentine-Gram to your child, grandchild, niece, nephew, or a special student in your life! On Wednesday, February 11, your favorite Summit Christian Academy student (or teacher) will receive a SPECIAL DELIVERY, delivered straight to their classroom with love!Every student will receive a very special Valentine’s gift bag, filled with gifts!A $20 Valentine-Gram donation includes one personalized message that will be carefully designed and added to the Valentine's gift bag. Students may receive multiple messages, all included together in their one gift bag, making this a wonderful way for grandparents, extended family, and friends to participate.WALL OF RECOGNITIONDonations of any amount are welcome! To celebrate generosity, every donor will be honored on our schoolwide Wall of Love, a large Valentine display located at the school entrance.💝 $20 — Valentine-GramSend a personalized Valentine message to a Summit Christian Academy studentDonor’s name displayed on our Wall of LoveA simple, meaningful way for family and friends—near or far—to share love and support our schoolAdditional, optional donation levels are available for those who feel led to give above and beyond in support of Summit Christian Academy’s mission and to help strengthen the programs that serve our students each day.💛 $100 — Silver Heart: Add-OnSend a personalized Valentine message to a Summit Christian Academy studentDonor’s name displayed on a Silver Heart on our Wall of LoveSPECIAL ADD-ON: A festive balloon bouquet delivered to the student in their classroomPerfect for those who want to go above the standard donation and create a memorable experience💎 $250— Gold Heart: Deluxe Add-OnSend a personalized Valentine messageDonor’s name displayed on a Gold Heart on our Wall of LoveDELUXE ADD-ON: A flower bouquet + festive balloon bouquet delivered to the studentPerfect for those who want to go above and beyond to support SCA💎 $500 — Platinum Heart: Ultimate Valentine ExperienceSend a personalized Valentine message to a Summit Christian Academy studentDonor’s name displayed on a Platinum Heart on our Wall of Love🧸 ULTIMATE ADD-ON: A 36" Valentine's teddy bear + flower bouquet + festive balloon bouquet delivered to the studentPerfect for those who want to create an unforgettable Valentine’s Day moment while making a meaningful impact on our schoolYOUR IMPACT MATTERSThe Valentine-Gram fundraiser allows Summit Christian Academy to continue to provide a quality, Christ-centered education and enhance learning opportunities for our students. Your support helps make programs such as Bible, Music, Art, Nutrition, P.E., S.T.E.M., Library, Mystery Science, and more, possible. Every donation makes a meaningful impact—supporting students today and helping create a legacy that will bless generations to come.