School Of Nursing Chapter of FAMU National Alumni Association

Secondary Members are defined as current, financially active members of the FAMU National Alumni Association (NAA) who are already members of another NAA chapter. If you are NOT a member of the FAMU National Alumni Association, please exit this form and sign up as a primary member at www.famunaa.org.For current NAA members: To add the School of Nursing as your secondary chapter, please complete the form below. Returning secondary members must pay $50 dues. If you are a new secondary member to our chapter, please email us to validate your primary membership.For Money Order/Check: Make payable to FAMUSON NAA.Memo: [Enter Fiscal Year] SON Chapter Secondary Membership Dues (Please ensure name and phone number are correct on the check and present on the Money Order)Send Checks or Money Orders to the School of Nursing ChapterExamples of Secondary Members:Primary Chapter = Metro Atlanta (active on the NAA website)Secondary Chapter = School of Nursing (contact & pay chapter directly)Questions? Contact us below:Email: [email protected]
: @famu_sonnaaFacebook: School of Nursing Chapter - FAMU National Alumni AssociationEvents & Membership Information