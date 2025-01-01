Scottish Athletics International Inc
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Our mission
Scottish Athletics International promotes athletics globally, focusing on organizing events like the Masters World Championships to foster participation and excellence in the sport, while celebrating Scottish heritage and community engagement.
Events
Events
Event
MWC 2026 Driewegen, Group 3
Sep 4, 5:00 PM - Sep 6, 6:00 PM UTC
Driewegen, Zeeland, Netherlands
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Event
MWC 2026 Driewegen, Group 1
Sep 4, 5:00 PM - Sep 6, 6:00 PM UTC
Driewegen, Zeeland, Netherlands
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Event
MWC 2026 Driewegen, Group 2
Sep 4, 5:00 PM - Sep 6, 6:00 PM UTC
Driewegen, Zeeland, Netherlands
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Our website
https://www.scottishathleticsint.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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