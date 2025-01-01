Scottish Athletics International Inc

Scottish Athletics International Inc

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Our mission

Scottish Athletics International promotes athletics globally, focusing on organizing events like the Masters World Championships to foster participation and excellence in the sport, while celebrating Scottish heritage and community engagement.
Events
Events
MWC 2026 Driewegen, Group 3
Event
MWC 2026 Driewegen, Group 3
Sep 4, 5:00 PM - Sep 6, 6:00 PM UTC
Driewegen, Zeeland, Netherlands
Get your tickets
MWC 2026 Driewegen, Group 1
Event
MWC 2026 Driewegen, Group 1
Sep 4, 5:00 PM - Sep 6, 6:00 PM UTC
Driewegen, Zeeland, Netherlands
Get your tickets
MWC 2026 Driewegen, Group 2
Event
MWC 2026 Driewegen, Group 2
Sep 4, 5:00 PM - Sep 6, 6:00 PM UTC
Driewegen, Zeeland, Netherlands
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.scottishathleticsint.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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