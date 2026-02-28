Scouting America Troop 100 empowers youth through outdoor adventures, leadership training, and community service. Our mission is to develop responsible, caring leaders while fostering teamwork and personal growth in a supportive environment.
Past events
Past events
Event
Troop 100 Annual Pancake Breakfast
Feb 28, 7:00 - 12:00 PM CST
21 E Franklin Ave, Naperville, IL 60540, USA
Raffle
Scouting America Troop 100's Annual Raffle 2026
Feb 28, 7:00 - 12:00 PM CST
More ways to support us
Custom
2026 Pancake Breakfast Ad Sales
New! Pay for your placemat ad or table tent online!