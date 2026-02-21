Seaside PTA

Raffle

Seaside's 50/50 Grand Giveaway!

Seaside's Blockbuster Bingo is going to be a BLAST! We only have a couple spots left for attendance, but we wanted everyone to have a chance to WIN BIG while also supporting our school's programming and kiddos.How it works:You purchase a ticket (or a bundle) at the prices marked below. Each ticket is an opportunity to win; therefore, the more you purchase, the more opportunities you have at walking away with CASH. Winner takes home exactly HALF of the pot, and the school gets the rest! (hence the 50/50!)As the Grand Giveaway continues, you will receive updates on how big the "Pot" is growing, so you can determine whether you want more opportunities to win. There is always room to purchase more tickets as we go for more opportunities!On February 21, 2026 during our Seaside Blockbuster Bingo, we will be announcing the winner at 8pm. Stay tuned that evening for more ways to enter!Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community and our schools. 🎟️Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. ✨