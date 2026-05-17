Seattle Mandolin Orchestra
organization logo

Seattle Mandolin Orchestra

Subscribe

Seattle Mandolin Orchestra

Our mission

The Seattle Mandolin Orchestra enriches the cultural landscape by celebrating and promoting the mandolin orchestra tradition through performances, education, and new compositions, fostering a vibrant community around this unique musical art form.
Past events
Past events
Present Tense: New Works for Mandolin Orchestra
Event
Present Tense: New Works for Mandolin Orchestra
May 17, 2:00 - 3:30 PM PDT
110 Union St 5th floor, Seattle, WA 98101, USA

Our website

https://seattlemandolin.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by