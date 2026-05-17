Seattle Mandolin Orchestra
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Seattle Mandolin Orchestra
Our mission
The Seattle Mandolin Orchestra enriches the cultural landscape by celebrating and promoting the mandolin orchestra tradition through performances, education, and new compositions, fostering a vibrant community around this unique musical art form.
Past events
Past events
Event
Present Tense: New Works for Mandolin Orchestra
May 17, 2:00 - 3:30 PM PDT
110 Union St 5th floor, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Our website
https://seattlemandolin.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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