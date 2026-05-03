Seattle Theaterwala
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Our mission
Seattle Theaterwala fosters cultural exchange through theater, showcasing diverse stories and performances that celebrate South Asian heritage. Their mission is to engage the community and promote understanding through the arts.
Past events
Past events
Event
[Food Tickets] Katha O Kahini 2026
May 2 - May 3
| 2 dates & times
10601 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA 98034, USA
Our website
https://www.seattletheaterwala.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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