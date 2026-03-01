Second Level /JCCA (Japanese Christian Community in Atlanta)

Second Level /JCCA (Japanese Christian Community in Atlanta)

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Our mission

Second Level/JCCA fosters a vibrant Japanese Christian community in Atlanta, promoting spiritual growth, cultural connection, and outreach through worship, fellowship, and service, aiming to share the love of Christ with all.
Events
Events
Atlanta Gospel Choir
Event
Atlanta Gospel Choir
Feb 28 - Mar 27 | 14 dates & times
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Second Level Ministry’s Shop
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Second Level Ministry’s Shop
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Our website

https://jccatlantachurch.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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