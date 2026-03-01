Second Level /JCCA (Japanese Christian Community in Atlanta)
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Our mission
Second Level/JCCA fosters a vibrant Japanese Christian community in Atlanta, promoting spiritual growth, cultural connection, and outreach through worship, fellowship, and service, aiming to share the love of Christ with all.
Events
Events
Event
Atlanta Gospel Choir
Feb 28 - Mar 27
| 14 dates & times
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Our website
https://jccatlantachurch.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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