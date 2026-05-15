Secret Place Of Praise
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Our mission
Secret Place Of Praise empowers individuals through spiritual growth and community support, focusing on holistic development and personal transformation. Their mission is to foster connections and build a better you through faith and service.
Past events
Past events
Event
Secret Place of Praise Church 1st Annual Gala
May 15, 7:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
1085 Galloping Hill Rd, Union, NJ 07083, USA
Our website
https://www.secretplaceofpraise.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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