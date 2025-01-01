Secular Institute of the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary, Inc.

Secular Institute of the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary, Inc.

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Our mission

The Secular Institute of the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary empowers individuals through spiritual growth, community service, and education, fostering a deeper relationship with God and promoting the values of faith, love, and service in everyday life.
More ways to support us
Costos de transporte para peregrinación Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary
Donation
Costos de transporte para peregrinación Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary
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Mothers' Federation Course 7 Weekend 2026
Donation
Mothers' Federation Course 7 Weekend 2026
Various fees according to settings of stay:In a double room $ 150.00 per personIn a single room $ 180.00 per person
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Visit to Fr. Kentenich's Exile Places
Event
Visit to Fr. Kentenich's Exile Places
A pilgrimage on Father Kentenich's footsteps during his time of Exile. May it allow you to experience him and his great charism for today!Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Our website

https://schoenstattsistersofmary.us/

Contact information

[email protected]
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