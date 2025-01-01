Secular Institute of the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary, Inc.

The Secular Institute of the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary empowers individuals through spiritual growth, community service, and education, fostering a deeper relationship with God and promoting the values of faith, love, and service in everyday life.
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Costos de transporte para peregrinación Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary
A pilgrimage on Father Kentenich's footsteps during his time of Exile. May it allow you to experience him and his great charism for today!Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.