Seed Time & Harvest World Outreach Ministries
organization logo

Seed Time & Harvest World Outreach Ministries

Subscribe
Donate

Seed Time & Harvest World Outreach Ministries

Our mission

Seed Time & Harvest World Outreach Ministries is dedicated to empowering communities through spiritual growth, education, and outreach programs, fostering hope and transformation for individuals and families in need.
More ways to support us
Help Us, Save the Young Generation in Public Schools
Donation
Help Us, Save the Young Generation in Public Schools
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟Seed Time & Harvest World Outreach Ministries is an evangelistic organization based in Fort Worth, TX. The ministry is dedicated to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ through various artistic mediums, including music, drama, liturgical dance, rap, and, most importantly, the preaching of the Word of God. Outreach Activities STH sponsors citywide crusades and conducts outreach activities in schools, juvenile halls, and youth detention centers across multiple states. Our mission is to impart the saving knowledge of God to the younger generation. Your support is essential as we strive to bring the gospel to a broad network of public schools and juvenile detention centers.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact, too.Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Saving The Young Generation- Michael & Mary Weeks STHWOM
Donation
Saving The Young Generation- Michael & Mary Weeks STHWOM
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Seed Time & Harvest World Outreach Ministries, Being a monthly partner, helps us tremendously, because we can do so much more with partners who give regularly? We not only minister in public schools and Juvenile Detention Centers, but we are also called to take the gospel into the inner cities to sponsor large evangelistic crusades: New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Atlanta, Chicago, and Washington D.C. Go to our website to see our crusade ministry in action: STH Crusade Ministry or STH WebsiteHow you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Help Us, Don't Let Another Teen Die From Fentanyl Overdose Tim Rivers
Donation
Help Us, Don't Let Another Teen Die From Fentanyl Overdose Tim Rivers
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Seed Time & Harvest World Outreach Ministries, Call to ActionI invite you to consider becoming a monthly partner with Seed Time& Harvest World Outreach Ministries. Your contribution willempower us to continue our outreach in public schools, juveniledetention centers, and to bring the "Can You Feel His LoveCrusades?" As we bring the Gospel into the heart of America’s inner cities.Your partnership, whether it is $1, $5, $10, $50, or even $1,000 amonth, will make a significant impact. Open your heart to the youngergeneration - our future, our children, and grandchildren. The Biblestates, “How can they go unless they be sent?” I believe that God isministering to your heart right now. To Partner with STH WOM, we are ready to go; Send us.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.sthwom.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by