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Help Us, Don't Let Another Teen Die From Fentanyl Overdose Tim Rivers

🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Seed Time & Harvest World Outreach Ministries, Call to ActionI invite you to consider becoming a monthly partner with Seed Time& Harvest World Outreach Ministries. Your contribution willempower us to continue our outreach in public schools, juveniledetention centers, and to bring the "Can You Feel His LoveCrusades?" As we bring the Gospel into the heart of America’s inner cities.Your partnership, whether it is $1, $5, $10, $50, or even $1,000 amonth, will make a significant impact. Open your heart to the youngergeneration - our future, our children, and grandchildren. The Biblestates, “How can they go unless they be sent?” I believe that God isministering to your heart right now. To Partner with STH WOM, we are ready to go; Send us.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.