Self Care Sunday
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Self Care Sunday

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Self Care Sunday

Our mission

Self Care Sunday fosters community through curated dining experiences, encouraging meaningful connections and self-care. They create spaces for individuals to enjoy good food, positive vibes, and personal growth while connecting with like-minded souls.
Events
Events
Family Beach Day | May 23
Event
Family Beach Day | May 23
May 23, 11:00 - 6:00 PM CST
Kokomo Beach Club | km 30 Carretera Chicxulub - Telchac, San Bruno, 97404 Progreso, Yuc.
Get your tickets
The Social Table | May 27
Event
The Social Table | May 27
May 27, 1:00 - 4:00 PM CST
To Be Announced | 2 Days before
Get your tickets
TBME Love + Liberation Book Club Meetup MAY 30
Event
TBME Love + Liberation Book Club Meetup MAY 30
May 30, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CST
Conkal, Merida
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
TBME Love + Action: The Kitchen
Donation
TBME Love + Action: The Kitchen
TBME Love + Action : THE KITCHEN & PantryIn our community, life moves fast and sometimes it hits hard. Every week, families in Merida face unexpected challenges: health emergencies, job loss, new babies, sudden bills, or just not enough food to stretch through the month. TBME Love + Action steps in to close those gaps, but we can’t do it alone.We’re launching this campaign to stock and sustain our community kitchen and pantry so we can continue providing weekly meals and urgent support to families who need it most.Your donation directly supports:Fresh ingredients for weekly prepared mealsEmergency grocery bags for families in crisisA stocked pantry with essentials: food staples, baby items, toiletries, hygiene products, and clothingImmediate help for urgent situations—medical aftercare, transportation needs, temporary support for new parents, and moreThis isn’t charity from the outside. This is US caring for each other showing up with love, dignity, and real action.If you’ve ever seen someone in our community struggling and wished you could make their load lighter, this is the way. Every contribution counts and goes right back into the hands and homes of the families around us.Thank you for helping us feed, support, and lift our community one meal and one moment of love at a time.OTHER DONATION OPTIONS:Venmo: @blackmeridaexperienceWISE: @selfcaresundays (OFFICIAL NON PROFIT) Zelle: 6198736629
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Our website

https://www.instagram.com/selfcaresundays_sac/

Contact information

[email protected]
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