Self Care Sunday

Donation

TBME Love + Action: The Kitchen

TBME Love + Action : THE KITCHEN & PantryIn our community, life moves fast and sometimes it hits hard. Every week, families in Merida face unexpected challenges: health emergencies, job loss, new babies, sudden bills, or just not enough food to stretch through the month. TBME Love + Action steps in to close those gaps, but we can’t do it alone.We’re launching this campaign to stock and sustain our community kitchen and pantry so we can continue providing weekly meals and urgent support to families who need it most.Your donation directly supports:Fresh ingredients for weekly prepared mealsEmergency grocery bags for families in crisisA stocked pantry with essentials: food staples, baby items, toiletries, hygiene products, and clothingImmediate help for urgent situations—medical aftercare, transportation needs, temporary support for new parents, and moreThis isn’t charity from the outside. This is US caring for each other showing up with love, dignity, and real action.If you’ve ever seen someone in our community struggling and wished you could make their load lighter, this is the way. Every contribution counts and goes right back into the hands and homes of the families around us.Thank you for helping us feed, support, and lift our community one meal and one moment of love at a time.OTHER DONATION OPTIONS:Venmo: @blackmeridaexperienceWISE: @selfcaresundays (OFFICIAL NON PROFIT) Zelle: 6198736629