Selma District Chamber Of Commerce
organization logo

Selma District Chamber Of Commerce

Subscribe

Selma District Chamber Of Commerce

Our mission

The Selma District Chamber of Commerce fosters economic growth and community development by supporting local businesses, promoting tourism, and hosting events that enhance the quality of life in Selma, California.
Events
Events
19th Annual Selma Car Show
Event
19th Annual Selma Car Show
Sep 19, 7:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
Lincoln Park Selma ca
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.selma-chamber.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by