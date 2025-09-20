Selma District Chamber Of Commerce
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Selma District Chamber Of Commerce
Our mission
The Selma District Chamber of Commerce fosters economic growth and community development by supporting local businesses, promoting tourism, and hosting events that enhance the quality of life in Selma, California.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
19th Annual Selma Car Show
Sep 19, 7:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
Lincoln Park Selma ca
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.selma-chamber.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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