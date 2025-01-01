Seminole Educational Clerical Assoc

Seminole Educational Clerical Assoc

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Our mission

The Seminole Educational Clerical Association advocates for clerical and assistant teachers in Seminole County, ensuring fair treatment, professional support, and a unified voice on issues affecting their work and education policies.
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Seminole Educational Clerical Assoc's Memberships
Membership
Seminole Educational Clerical Assoc's Memberships
Joining the Seminole Educational Clerical Association (SECA) offers a wide range of benefits, especially through its affiliations with the Florida Education Association (FEA) and the National Education Association (NEA). Here's a breakdown of the key advantages: Core SECA Membership BenefitsUnified Voice: Members gain the ability to speak with a common voice on issues affecting wages, hours, benefits, and working conditions [1].Representation & Advocacy: SECA serves as the certified bargaining agent for clerical and assistant teacher-based employees in Seminole County, ensuring fair treatment and advocacy at the district level[1].Professional Support: SECA promotes cooperation among education professionals and supports efforts to improve public schools as both workplaces and learning environments [1].Political Engagement: Members are encouraged to participate in organized political action to influence education policy at the state and national levels[1].Benefits Through FEAFEA/Access Card: Offers up to 50% discounts at over 850,000 locations including restaurants, hotels, theme parks, and retailers. Accessible via the FEA MyDeals app [2].Graduate Credit Courses: Exclusive access to online graduate credit courses through Lake Superior State University and VESi for just \$275 annually [2].Creative Benefits for Educators: Provides tailored insurance, retirement, and financial programs designed specifically for school employees [2].Benefits Through NEAInsurance & Financial Services: NEA Member Benefits include members-only insurance programs, financial planning tools, and discounts on everyday purchases [2].Student Loan Relief Webinars: NEA offers webinars to help members navigate student loan debt, with limited spots available for personalized guidance [2].Additional PerksAFT+ Benefits: Through the American Federation of Teachers, members can access travel discounts, insurance plans, and financial services via the Union Plus app [2].Supplemental Insurance: NTA Life offers additional health and life insurance options tailored for educators [2].
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SECA 2025-26 One Dues Payment
Membership
SECA 2025-26 One Dues Payment
Joining the Seminole Educational Clerical Association (SECA) offers a wide range of benefits, especially through its affiliations with the Florida Education Association (FEA) and the National Education Association (NEA). Here's a breakdown of the key advantages: Core SECA Membership BenefitsUnified Voice: Members gain the ability to speak with a common voice on issues affecting wages, hours, benefits, and working conditions [1].Representation & Advocacy: SECA serves as the certified bargaining agent for clerical and assistant teacher-based employees in Seminole County, ensuring fair treatment and advocacy at the district level[1].Professional Support: SECA promotes cooperation among education professionals and supports efforts to improve public schools as both workplaces and learning environments [1].Political Engagement: Members are encouraged to participate in organized political action to influence education policy at the state and national levels[1].Benefits Through FEAFEA/Access Card: Offers up to 50% discounts at over 850,000 locations including restaurants, hotels, theme parks, and retailers. Accessible via the FEA MyDeals app [2].Graduate Credit Courses: Exclusive access to online graduate credit courses through Lake Superior State University and VESi for just \$275 annually [2].Creative Benefits for Educators: Provides tailored insurance, retirement, and financial programs designed specifically for school employees [2].Benefits Through NEAInsurance & Financial Services: NEA Member Benefits include members-only insurance programs, financial planning tools, and discounts on everyday purchases [2].Student Loan Relief Webinars: NEA offers webinars to help members navigate student loan debt, with limited spots available for personalized guidance [2].Additional PerksAFT+ Benefits: Through the American Federation of Teachers, members can access travel discounts, insurance plans, and financial services via the Union Plus app [2].Supplemental Insurance: NTA Life offers additional health and life insurance options tailored for educators [2].
View membership

Our website

https://seca.fea.aft.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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