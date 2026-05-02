Senior Meals in Motion
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Our mission
Senior Meals in Motion delivers nutritious meals to seniors, ensuring they maintain their health and independence. We combat hunger and isolation in the elderly community through meal delivery and social engagement initiatives.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Golf Tournament
Aug 1, 10:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV 26447, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
SENIOR MEALS IN MOTION DONATION
Your donation goes directly towards feeding the Senior Citizens of Harrison County.
Donate today
Our website
https://www.seniormealsinmotion.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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