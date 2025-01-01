Sertoma Basketball League LLC
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Our mission
Sertoma Basketball League promotes youth development through basketball, fostering teamwork and sportsmanship while providing a supportive environment for players and families to grow together in the community.
Events
Events
Event
Family Forever Shirt 2026
Jun 20, 12:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
455 Carrollton Dr, Frederick, MD 21701, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Brightful-Thomas Family Reunion 2026
Jun 20, 12:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
455 Center St, Frederick, MD 21701, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.sertomabasketball.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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