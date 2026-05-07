SF Tsunami Water Polo
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SF Tsunami Water Polo

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SF Tsunami Water Polo

Our mission

SF Tsunami Water Polo provides a safe, inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ athletes and straight allies to participate in aquatics. We foster growth and improvement for players at all levels, build community, and improve well-being through sport.
Past events
Past events
Tsunami/FOG Battle Royale (5/6)
Custom
Tsunami/FOG Battle Royale (5/6)
May 6, 6:30 - 8:30 PM PDT
Wellness Center, 50 Frida Kahlo Way #201, San Francisco, CA 94112, USA
Practice with Tsunami (5/2)
Custom
Practice with Tsunami (5/2)
May 2, 11:00 - 1:00 PM PDT
Wellness Center, 50 Frida Kahlo Way #201, San Francisco, CA 94112, USA
Practice with Tsunami (4/25)
Custom
Practice with Tsunami (4/25)
Apr 25, 11:00 - 1:00 PM PDT
Wellness Center, 50 Frida Kahlo Way #201, San Francisco, CA 94112, USA
Practice with Tsunami (4/18)
Custom
Practice with Tsunami (4/18)
Apr 18, 11:00 - 1:00 PM PDT
Wellness Center, 50 Frida Kahlo Way #201, San Francisco, CA 94112, USA
Practice with Tsunami (4/11)
Custom
Practice with Tsunami (4/11)
Apr 11, 11:00 - 1:00 PM PDT
Wellness Center, 50 Frida Kahlo Way #201, San Francisco, CA 94112, USA
Practice with Tsunami (4/2)
Custom
Practice with Tsunami (4/2)
Apr 2, 6:45 - 8:30 PM PDT
5701 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94124, USA
25th Anniversary Gala
Event
25th Anniversary Gala
Dec 6, 7:00 - 11:00 PM PST
2174 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114, USA
More ways to support us
Support LGBTQ+ Athletics
Donation
Support LGBTQ+ Athletics
$450 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Marie Harrison Community Foundation & Tsunami Joint Fundraiser
Donation
Marie Harrison Community Foundation & Tsunami Joint Fundraiser
$155 of $3,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://tsunamipolo.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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