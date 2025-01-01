Shakespeare Downtown
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Our mission
Shakespeare Downtown presents free, full-scale outdoor classical theatre at Castle Clinton, Lower Manhattan, fostering community engagement and accessibility to the arts, inspired by the open-air staging of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.
Events
Events
Event
Shakespeare Downtown's Uncle Vanya
Jun 11 - Jun 21
| 8 dates & times
New York, NY 10004, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.shakespearedowntown.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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