Sharim V Sharot Foundation
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Our mission
The Sharim V Sharot Foundation celebrates Jewish culture through music and arts, focusing on the contributions of Jewish composers to Broadway. They aim to enrich community engagement and appreciation for this vibrant cultural heritage.
Events
Events
Event
Jewish Composers of Broadway
Jun 7, 3:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
50 Maple Stream Rd, East Windsor, NJ 08520, USA
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Our website
https://www.sharimvsharot.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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