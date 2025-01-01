Sharim V Sharot Foundation

Sharim V Sharot Foundation

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Our mission

The Sharim V Sharot Foundation celebrates Jewish culture through music and arts, focusing on the contributions of Jewish composers to Broadway. They aim to enrich community engagement and appreciation for this vibrant cultural heritage.
Events
Events
Jewish Composers of Broadway
Event
Jewish Composers of Broadway
Jun 7, 3:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
50 Maple Stream Rd, East Windsor, NJ 08520, USA
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Our website

https://www.sharimvsharot.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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