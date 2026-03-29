She Built This City

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Weekend Warrior Workshop Bundles (2026)Build Skills. Save Money. Stay Flexible.The Weekend Warrior Workshop Bundles are designed for hands-on learners who want to build real skills, create tangible projects, and enjoy the freedom to choose workshops that fit their interests and schedule throughout the year.Whether you’re all-in on DIY or just getting started, there’s a bundle to match your goals.Season Pass — 10 Workshops ($800)Best Value | Maximum FlexibilityWhat’s Included:Access to any 10 Weekend Warrior workshops in 2026Priority registration (72-hour early access before general public)Transferable tickets (with 48-hour advance notice)One complimentary guest pass (valued at $100)Terms & Conditions:Valid February 1 – December 31, 2026Registration required for each workshop (no walk-ins)Priority registration opens 4 weeks before each workshopUnused workshops expire December 31, 2026 (no refunds or credits)Maximum 2 transfers per season passTransfer requests must be submitted at least 48 hours in advanceGuest must complete registration formIdeal For:DIY enthusiasts committed to learning multiple skillsGift-givers looking for a year-long experience giftThose who want the best savings and flexibility5-Workshop Bundle ($425)Balanced Commitment | Great SavingsWhat’s Included:Access to any 5 Weekend Warrior workshops in 2026Priority registration (48-hour early access before general public)Transferable tickets (with 48-hour advance notice)Terms & Conditions:Valid February 1 – December 31, 2026Registration required for each workshopPriority registration opens 3 weeks before each workshopUnused workshops expire December 31, 2026Maximum 1 transfer per bundleTransfer requests must be submitted at least 48 hours in advanceIdeal For:Those wanting to learn specific skills throughout the yearGift-givers for birthdays, Mother’s Day, or graduationsParticipants seeking strong savings with moderate commitment3-Workshop Bundle ($270)Intro-Friendly | Try It OutWhat’s Included:Access to any 3 Weekend Warrior workshops in 2026Early registration (24-hour early access before general public)Transferable tickets (with 48-hour advance notice)Terms & Conditions:Valid February 1 – December 31, 2026Registration required for each workshopPriority registration opens 2 weeks before each workshopUnused workshops expire December 31, 2026Transfer requests must be submitted at least 48 hours in advanceIdeal For:First-time participants wanting to try multiple workshopsBudget-conscious gift-giversThose with specific skill interests (choose exactly 3)Gift Bundle OptionsDigital Gift Certificate (Free)Emailed directly to recipient on your selected dateIncludes a custom message from the gifterInstant redemption codeCorporate & Group Bundles10+ bundles: Additional 5% discountOptional custom corporate brandingEmployee engagement tracking (optional)Dedicated account managerWhy Choose a Bundle?✔ Save money✔ Learn on your schedule✔ Build confidence through hands-on skills✔ Give (or receive) an experience—not just a class