She Built This City
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She Built This City

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She Built This City

Our mission

We empower women through hands-on training in construction and trades, fostering a diverse workforce. Their mission is to inspire and equip women to thrive in the construction industry, promoting gender equality and community growth.
Events
Events
Weekend Warrior Workshop # 4: Brush to Brillance: Interior Painting Techniques
Event
Weekend Warrior Workshop # 4: Brush to Brillance: Interior Painting Techniques
May 24, 1:30 - 4:30 PM EDT
721 W Sugar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206, USA
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She Built This City Charlotte Spring 26' Graduation
Event
She Built This City Charlotte Spring 26' Graduation
May 30, 10:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
1645 Clanton Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208, USA
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Weekend Warrior-Workshop 5: Stain & Seal: Wood Finishing Basics
Event
Weekend Warrior-Workshop 5: Stain & Seal: Wood Finishing Basics
Jun 21, 1:30 - 4:30 PM EDT
721 W Sugar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206, USA
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Weekend Warrior-Workshop 6: Outlets & Switches 101: Electrical Basics in Your Home
Event
Weekend Warrior-Workshop 6: Outlets & Switches 101: Electrical Basics in Your Home
Jul 26, 1:30 - 4:30 PM EDT
721 W Sugar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206, USA
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Weekend Warrior-Workshop 7: Flip That Find: Furniture Refinishing 101
Event
Weekend Warrior-Workshop 7: Flip That Find: Furniture Refinishing 101
Aug 30, 1:30 - 4:30 PM EDT
721 W Sugar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206, USA
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Weekend Warrior: Flipping Houses 101
Event
Weekend Warrior: Flipping Houses 101
Sep 27, 1:30 - 3:30 PM EDT
721 W Sugar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206, USA
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Weekend Warrior-Workshop 8: Patch Perfect: Drywall Repair & Patching
Event
Weekend Warrior-Workshop 8: Patch Perfect: Drywall Repair & Patching
Oct 25, 1:30 - 4:30 PM EDT
721 W Sugar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206, USA
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Weekend Warrior-Workshop 9: Kitchen Keepsakes: Holiday Cutting Board
Event
Weekend Warrior-Workshop 9: Kitchen Keepsakes: Holiday Cutting Board
Nov 29, 1:30 - 4:30 PM EST
721 W Sugar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206, USA
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More ways to support us
She Built This City's Shop
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She Built This City's Shop
Weekend Warrior Workshop Bundles (2026)Build Skills. Save Money. Stay Flexible.The Weekend Warrior Workshop Bundles are designed for hands-on learners who want to build real skills, create tangible projects, and enjoy the freedom to choose workshops that fit their interests and schedule throughout the year.Whether you’re all-in on DIY or just getting started, there’s a bundle to match your goals.Season Pass — 10 Workshops ($800)Best Value | Maximum FlexibilityWhat’s Included:Access to any 10 Weekend Warrior workshops in 2026Priority registration (72-hour early access before general public)Transferable tickets (with 48-hour advance notice)One complimentary guest pass (valued at $100)Terms & Conditions:Valid February 1 – December 31, 2026Registration required for each workshop (no walk-ins)Priority registration opens 4 weeks before each workshopUnused workshops expire December 31, 2026 (no refunds or credits)Maximum 2 transfers per season passTransfer requests must be submitted at least 48 hours in advanceGuest must complete registration formIdeal For:DIY enthusiasts committed to learning multiple skillsGift-givers looking for a year-long experience giftThose who want the best savings and flexibility5-Workshop Bundle ($425)Balanced Commitment | Great SavingsWhat’s Included:Access to any 5 Weekend Warrior workshops in 2026Priority registration (48-hour early access before general public)Transferable tickets (with 48-hour advance notice)Terms & Conditions:Valid February 1 – December 31, 2026Registration required for each workshopPriority registration opens 3 weeks before each workshopUnused workshops expire December 31, 2026Maximum 1 transfer per bundleTransfer requests must be submitted at least 48 hours in advanceIdeal For:Those wanting to learn specific skills throughout the yearGift-givers for birthdays, Mother’s Day, or graduationsParticipants seeking strong savings with moderate commitment3-Workshop Bundle ($270)Intro-Friendly | Try It OutWhat’s Included:Access to any 3 Weekend Warrior workshops in 2026Early registration (24-hour early access before general public)Transferable tickets (with 48-hour advance notice)Terms & Conditions:Valid February 1 – December 31, 2026Registration required for each workshopPriority registration opens 2 weeks before each workshopUnused workshops expire December 31, 2026Transfer requests must be submitted at least 48 hours in advanceIdeal For:First-time participants wanting to try multiple workshopsBudget-conscious gift-giversThose with specific skill interests (choose exactly 3)Gift Bundle OptionsDigital Gift Certificate (Free)Emailed directly to recipient on your selected dateIncludes a custom message from the gifterInstant redemption codeCorporate & Group Bundles10+ bundles: Additional 5% discountOptional custom corporate brandingEmployee engagement tracking (optional)Dedicated account managerWhy Choose a Bundle?✔ Save money✔ Learn on your schedule✔ Build confidence through hands-on skills✔ Give (or receive) an experience—not just a class
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Our website

https://shebuiltthiscity.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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