Sheridan PTO, Inc.
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Sheridan PTO, Inc.

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Sheridan PTO, Inc.

Our mission

Sheridan PTO, Inc. supports students and families by enhancing educational experiences and promoting community engagement through events like the Autism Awareness 5K Fun Run/Walk, raising funds for autism awareness and school initiatives.
Past events
Past events
Autism Awareness 5K Fun Run/Walk
Event
Autism Awareness 5K Fun Run/Walk
Apr 18, 8:30 - 1:00 PM CDT
115 E Si Johnson Ave, Sheridan, IL 60551, USA
Custom
Photos with Santa
Nov 22, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CST
115 E Si Johnson Ave, Sheridan, IL 60551, USA

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/share/1fkbdt1bpg/

Contact information

[email protected]
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