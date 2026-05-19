Sherwood Shores Fire Department
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Sherwood Shores Fire Department

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Sherwood Shores Fire Department

Our mission

Sherwood Shores Fire Department is dedicated to ensuring community safety through fire prevention, emergency response, and public education. They aim to protect lives and property while fostering a resilient and informed community.
Events
Events
Sherwood Shores FD Gun Raffle
Raffle
Sherwood Shores FD Gun Raffle
May 19, 9:00 AM - Jun 13, 4:00 PM CDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
Donation
Donation
Donation
Sherwood Shores Fire Department is an all-volunteer agency providing fire protection and emergency medical care for approximately 48 square miles of land area since 1963. Our department primarily funds its operations through the donations it receives from the community. Your generosity will continue to make these services possible for Sherwood Shores.
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]
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