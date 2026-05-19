Sherwood Shores Fire Department is dedicated to ensuring community safety through fire prevention, emergency response, and public education. They aim to protect lives and property while fostering a resilient and informed community.
Sherwood Shores Fire Department is an all-volunteer agency providing fire protection and emergency medical care for approximately 48 square miles of land area since 1963. Our department primarily funds its operations through the donations it receives from the community. Your generosity will continue to make these services possible for Sherwood Shores.