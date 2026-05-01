Shoreline Scholars Inc.

Rooted Learning Program — 2 Days/Week (Annual Tuition)Full-year enrollment in the Shoreline Scholars Rooted Learning Program for the 2026–2027 academic year (August 2026 through May 2027). This option is for families choosing the 2-day-per-week schedule.Includes registration fee ($100) + materials fee ($50) + annual tuition ($5,040 — one month free vs. monthly billing at $560/month).Your child will receive all academic instruction, customized workbooks, daily outdoor learning, beach-based sessions, entrepreneurship programming, advisory support, and access to monthly field trips.Total: $5,190Program details, schedules, and full tuition information: shorelinescholars.org/tuitionQuestions? Email [email protected]
or call/text (321) 345-1468.