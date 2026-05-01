Shoreline Scholars Inc.

Shoreline Scholars Inc.

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Our mission

Shoreline Scholars Inc. empowers youth through hands-on marine science education and nature exploration. Our programs inspire curiosity and foster a love for the ocean, promoting environmental stewardship and lifelong learning in young minds.
Events
Events
Shoreline Scholars Ocean Lab June
Event
Shoreline Scholars Ocean Lab June
Jun 2, 9:30 - 12:00 PM EDT
201 N Miramar Ave, Indialantic, FL 32903, USA
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Shoreline Scholars Ocean Lab Drop in
Event
Shoreline Scholars Ocean Lab Drop in
May 12, 9:30 AM - Jun 2, 12:00 PM EDT
201 N Miramar Ave, Indialantic, FL 32903, USA
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Click Add to Enroll: Shoreline Scholars Civics In Action
Event
Click Add to Enroll: Shoreline Scholars Civics In Action
Jul 16, 10:00 - 12:00 PM EDT
216 5th Ave, Indialantic, FL 32903, USA
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Build lab annual material fees
Event
Build lab annual material fees
Sep 8 - May 25 | 38 dates & times
2010 Oak St, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951, USA
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Build lab monthly tuition
Event
Build lab monthly tuition
Sep 8 - May 11 | 9 dates & times
2010 Oak St, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951, USA
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Creative Expression Course
Event
Creative Expression Course
Sep 9, 2:00 PM - Oct 28, 3:00 PM EDT
2010 Oak St, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951, USA
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More ways to support us
Registration and Materials Fees
Event
Registration and Materials Fees
Registration & Materials Fee — Rooted Learning ProgramA one-time registration fee and annual materials fee to secure your child's place in the Shoreline Scholars Rooted Learning Program for the 2026–2027 school year (Fall 2026 through Spring 2027).What's included:Registration Fee ($100) — reserves your child's spot in the program.Materials Fee ($50) — covers customized workbooks and supplies for the year.Total: $150This is a one-time payment separate from monthly tuition. Tuition will be billed separately on a monthly or annual basis depending on your enrollment option (1-day, 2-day, or 3-day weekly schedule).Program details, schedules, and full tuition information: shorelinescholars.org/tuitionQuestions? Email [email protected] or call/text (321) 345-1468.
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Rooted Learning Annual 1 Day
Custom
Rooted Learning Annual 1 Day
Rooted Learning Program — 1 Day/Week (Annual Tuition)Full-year enrollment in the Shoreline Scholars Rooted Learning Program for the 2026–2027 academic year (August 2026 through May 2027). This option is for families choosing the 1-day-per-week schedule.Includes registration fee ($100) + materials fee ($50) + annual tuition ($2,520 — one month free vs. monthly billing at $280/month).Your child will receive all academic instruction, customized workbooks, daily outdoor learning, beach-based sessions, entrepreneurship programming, advisory support, and access to monthly field trips.Total: $2,670Program details, schedules, and full tuition information: shorelinescholars.org/tuitionQuestions? Email [email protected] or call/text (321) 345-1468.
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Rooted Learning Annual 2 Day
Custom
Rooted Learning Annual 2 Day
Rooted Learning Program — 2 Days/Week (Annual Tuition)Full-year enrollment in the Shoreline Scholars Rooted Learning Program for the 2026–2027 academic year (August 2026 through May 2027). This option is for families choosing the 2-day-per-week schedule.Includes registration fee ($100) + materials fee ($50) + annual tuition ($5,040 — one month free vs. monthly billing at $560/month).Your child will receive all academic instruction, customized workbooks, daily outdoor learning, beach-based sessions, entrepreneurship programming, advisory support, and access to monthly field trips.Total: $5,190Program details, schedules, and full tuition information: shorelinescholars.org/tuitionQuestions? Email [email protected] or call/text (321) 345-1468.
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Our website

https://shorelinescholars.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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