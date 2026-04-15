SHS Girls Swim & Dive Booster Club
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Our mission
The SHS Girls Swim & Dive Booster Club supports the Snohomish High School swim and dive teams by fundraising for equipment, training, and team activities, fostering a positive environment for athletes to thrive and excel in their sport.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Custom
SHS Girls Swim and Dive Car Wash
Jun 7 - Aug 22
| 2 dates & times
711 Ave D, Snohomish, WA 98290, USA
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More ways to support us
Donation
Splash For Cash
$0 of $3,000 goal
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Contact information
[email protected]
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