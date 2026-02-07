Sierra Expeditionary Learning School Parent Teacher Crew Inc

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Spiritwear Store

Show Your SELS Spirit! 🐻🌲Rock your SELS pride while supporting our amazing school community! Every spiritwear purchase helps the Parent Teacher Crew fund incredible learning experiences, community events, and resources that make SELS the special place it is. Whether you're cheering at Community Meeting, heading out on a field expedition, or just want to show the world you're part of the crew, we've got you covered. Remember: We are Crew, not Passengers—and now you can look the part! Shop our collection and wear your SELS spirit proudly!