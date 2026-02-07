Sierra Expeditionary Learning School Parent Teacher Crew Inc
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Sierra Expeditionary Learning School Parent Teacher Crew Inc

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Sierra Expeditionary Learning School Parent Teacher Crew Inc

Our mission

Sierra Expeditionary Learning School fosters a collaborative learning environment, emphasizing experiential education and community engagement to empower students and families, ensuring every child thrives academically and socially.
Events
Events
Great Skate - Skate Rental
Event
Great Skate - Skate Rental
Jun 12, 5:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
Get your tickets
Great Skate Auction Items
Custom
Great Skate Auction Items
Jun 12, 5:00 - 10:00 PM PDT
5001 Northstar Dr, Truckee, CA 96161, USA
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More ways to support us
Spiritwear Store
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Spiritwear Store
Show Your SELS Spirit! 🐻🌲Rock your SELS pride while supporting our amazing school community! Every spiritwear purchase helps the Parent Teacher Crew fund incredible learning experiences, community events, and resources that make SELS the special place it is. Whether you're cheering at Community Meeting, heading out on a field expedition, or just want to show the world you're part of the crew, we've got you covered. Remember: We are Crew, not Passengers—and now you can look the part! Shop our collection and wear your SELS spirit proudly!
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Great Skate: Drawing Tickets
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Great Skate: Drawing Tickets
Thank you for your donation and/or purchase!By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Our deepest gratitude for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable! Sierra Expeditionary Learning School Parent Teacher Crew Inc
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Contact information

[email protected]
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