Silver Hill Parent Teacher Organization

Silver Hill Parent Teacher Organization

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Our mission

The Silver Hill Parent Teacher Organization fosters community engagement by supporting educational initiatives and organizing events that enhance student experiences, ensuring a vibrant learning environment for K-2 students and their families.
Past events
Past events
Event
Spring Fling Dance Grade 3 & 4
May 1, 5:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
675 Washington St, Haverhill, MA 01832, USA
Tattoo a Teacher
Event
Tattoo a Teacher
Mar 24, 8:00 PM - Apr 2, 8:00 PM EDT
Event
Sweetheart Dance K-2
Feb 27, 5:00 - 7:00 PM EST
675 Washington St, Haverhill, MA 01832, USA

Our website

https://silverhill.haverhill-ps.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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