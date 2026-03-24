SIR Branch 47
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Our mission
SIR Branch 47 fosters camaraderie among retirees through social events, community service, and support for fellow members, promoting active engagement and a sense of belonging in retirement.
Past events
Past events
Event
March Luncheon
Mar 24, 11:30 - 2:00 PM PDT
The Club Restaurant at McInnis Park, 350 Smith Ranch Rd, San Rafael, CA 94903, USA
Event
February Luncheon
Feb 24, 11:00 - 2:00 PM PST
The Club Restaurant at McInnis Park, 350 Smith Ranch Rd, San Rafael, CA 94903
Event
January Luncheon
Jan 27, 11:30 - 2:00 PM PST
The Club Restaurant at McInnis Park, 350 Smith Ranch Rd, San Rafael, CA 94903
More ways to support us
Custom
2026 Annual Dues
Pay your 2026 Annual Dues to keep your SIR Branch 47 membership active and connected.
Learn more
Our website
https://sir47.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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