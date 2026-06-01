Sirens Womens+ MC
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Our mission
Sirens Womens+ MC empowers and unites LGBTQ+ motorcycle enthusiasts, promoting visibility, community, and pride through organized rides and events. They advocate for inclusivity and safety while celebrating diversity in the motorcycle culture.
Events
Events
Event
Ride Your Motorcycle in Brooklyn Pride 2026!
Jun 13, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
5th Ave & Lincoln Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
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Event
Ride Your Motorcycle in the 2026 Heritage of Pride NYC LGBTQ+ PRIDE March
Jun 28, 8:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
W 26th St & 6th Ave, New York, NY 10001, USA
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Our website
https://sirensnyc.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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