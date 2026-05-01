Sista 2 Sista Inc.
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Sista 2 Sista Inc.

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Sista 2 Sista Inc.

Our mission

Sista 2 Sista Inc. empowers women and girls through mentorship, education, and community support, fostering resilience and leadership to create positive change in their lives and communities.
Events
Events
Sista 2 Sista -65” TV & Firestick Raffle
Raffle
Sista 2 Sista -65” TV & Firestick Raffle
May 1, 12:00 AM - Jul 31, 11:55 PM EDT
View raffle
Sista 2 Sista Inc. - Bowling For The Cause!
Event
Sista 2 Sista Inc. - Bowling For The Cause!
Oct 17, 1:30 - 4:30 PM EDT
2825 NJ-73, Maple Shade, NJ 08052, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Sista 2 Sista -65” TV & Firestick Raffle
Raffle
Sista 2 Sista -65” TV & Firestick Raffle
Enter for a chance to win a 65” TV and Firestick 🎟️📺 while helping Sista 2 Sista, Inc. uplift those diagnosed with cancer, as well as the families and communities who care for them.Your support empowers Sista 2 Sista, Inc. to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those diagnosed with cancer. Every donation matters, and every contribution creates lasting impact—allowing us to continue this important work.
View raffle
Donate to Change Lives
Donation
Donate to Change Lives
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Sista 2 Sista Inc., we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact, too.Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Donate To Change Lives!
Donation
Donate To Change Lives!
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Sista 2 Sista Inc., we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all. How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact, too.Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://sista2sistainc.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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