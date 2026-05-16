Sisters Of Pi Psi Omega Community Fund Inc

Sisters Of Pi Psi Omega Community Fund Inc

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Our mission

Sisters of Pi Psi Omega Community Fund empowers women entrepreneurs through support and resources, fostering community development and compassion. We aim to create a brighter future by uplifting women and promoting their success in business.
Past events
Past events
Pi Psi Omega: Let's Talk Mental Health
Event
Pi Psi Omega: Let's Talk Mental Health
May 16, 10:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
110 Bethune Blvd, Spring Valley, NY 10977, USA
2026 Tea Raffle
Event
2026 Tea Raffle
May 3, 3:00 - 6:31 PM EDT
Pi Psi Omega Chapter in conjunction of Sisters of PPO Presents The IVY Garden Tea Party
Event
Pi Psi Omega Chapter in conjunction of Sisters of PPO Presents The IVY Garden Tea Party
May 3, 3:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
3 Red Schoolhouse Rd, Chestnut Ridge, NY 10977, USA
2026 WES Raffle
Event
2026 WES Raffle
Mar 8, 12:00 - 4:30 PM EDT
Women Entrepreneurs Showcase
Event
Women Entrepreneurs Showcase
Mar 8, 12:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
1000 Palisades Center Dr, West Nyack, NY 10994, USA

Our website

https://pipsiomega.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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