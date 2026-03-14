Membership

Slidell Art League Memberships

Art has always had a place in Slidell—and for over 65 years, the Slidell Art League has helped keep it that way.We’re a community of artists, creators, and art lovers who believe that art should be shared, supported, and experienced together. Whether you’re an experienced artist, just getting started, or simply someone who loves being around creativity, there’s a place for you here.As a member, you’ll have the opportunity to:🎨 Exhibit your work in local shows🎨 Connect with other artists in the community🎨 Attend monthly meetings with live demonstrations and hands-on creativity🎨 Stay involved in local art events and opportunitiesBut more than anything, you become part of something that’s been growing quietly and steadily for decades—a group of people who show up for each other and for the arts in Slidell.We’re currently in a new chapter—bringing fresh energy, new ideas, and more visibility to what SAL has always been at its core: a space for artists to grow, connect, and be seen.If that sounds like something you want to be part of, we’d love to have you!