Slidell Art League

Slidell Art League

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Our mission

The Slidell Art League fosters community creativity through exhibitions like the People's Choice Spring Art Show, celebrating local artists of all ages and skill levels while engaging the public in the appreciation of art.
Events
Events
Out Of Our League
Event
Out Of Our League
Jul 19, 7:30 - 10:00 PM CDT
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Event
Artist Of The Year 2026
Sep 2, 4:00 PM - Sep 30, 5:00 PM CDT
1570 Lindberg Dr Suite 12, Slidell, LA 70458, USA
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Event
Fall Show 2026
Nov 4, 4:00 PM - Dec 3, 5:00 PM CST
100 Medical Center Dr, Slidell, LA 70461, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Slidell Art League Memberships
Membership
Slidell Art League Memberships
Art has always had a place in Slidell—and for over 65 years, the Slidell Art League has helped keep it that way.We’re a community of artists, creators, and art lovers who believe that art should be shared, supported, and experienced together. Whether you’re an experienced artist, just getting started, or simply someone who loves being around creativity, there’s a place for you here.As a member, you’ll have the opportunity to:🎨 Exhibit your work in local shows🎨 Connect with other artists in the community🎨 Attend monthly meetings with live demonstrations and hands-on creativity🎨 Stay involved in local art events and opportunitiesBut more than anything, you become part of something that’s been growing quietly and steadily for decades—a group of people who show up for each other and for the arts in Slidell.We’re currently in a new chapter—bringing fresh energy, new ideas, and more visibility to what SAL has always been at its core: a space for artists to grow, connect, and be seen.If that sounds like something you want to be part of, we’d love to have you!
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Become a SAL Volunteer
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Become a SAL Volunteer
The Slidell Art League is always looking for community members who want to support the arts in Slidell. Volunteers play an important role in helping us host art exhibitions, community events, and outreach activities throughout the year.Most volunteer opportunities involve assisting with art shows, receptions, and community events held at various locations around Slidell. Tasks may include helping with event setup and breakdown, greeting guests, assisting artists during exhibitions, managing sign-in tables, and supporting general event operations.Whether you are an artist, art supporter, student, or community member, volunteering with the Slidell Art League is a great way to connect with the local creative community and help make the arts more visible and accessible in our city.The Slidell Art League is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all volunteer roles are unpaid. However, we are happy to sign off on community service or volunteer hour documentation for students or organizations that require it.Volunteer opportunities occur throughout the year, and signing up through this form will allow us to contact you when help is needed for upcoming events.We appreciate your interest in supporting the arts in Slidell and helping the Slidell Art League continue its 65-year tradition of promoting local artists and creative opportunities in our community.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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