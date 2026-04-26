slonaacp

slonaacp

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Our mission

The SLO NAACP advocates for civil rights and racial equity in San Luis Obispo County. They support community programs and educational workshops to confront discrimination and promote justice, fostering an inclusive environment for all.
Events
Events
Juneteenth 2026
Event
Juneteenth 2026
Jun 20, 12:00 - 5:00 PM PDT
989 Chorro St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, USA
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Our website

https://www.naacpslocty.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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