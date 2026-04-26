slonaacp
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Our mission
The SLO NAACP advocates for civil rights and racial equity in San Luis Obispo County. They support community programs and educational workshops to confront discrimination and promote justice, fostering an inclusive environment for all.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Juneteenth 2026
Jun 20, 12:00 - 5:00 PM PDT
989 Chorro St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, USA
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Our website
https://www.naacpslocty.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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