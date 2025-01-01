SLP Panther Boys Golf Booster Club Birdie Club

SLP Panther Boys Golf Booster Club Birdie Club

Subscribe

Our mission

The SLP Panther Boys Golf Booster Club supports the SLP Boys Golf team by organizing events and fundraising activities, fostering team spirit, and providing resources to enhance players' experiences and development in the sport.
Events
Events
'26 SLP Boys Golf Banquet
Event
'26 SLP Boys Golf Banquet
Jun 2, 5:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
10401 93rd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Apparell Orders
Custom
Apparell Orders
Learn more
SLP Birdie Club's Shop
Shop
SLP Birdie Club's Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Slp Panther Boys Golf Boosster Club Birdie Club
View shop

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by