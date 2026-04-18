SMS PTA's Spice Fundraiser - Spring 2026
Our PTA Spice Fundraiser is back by popular demand, just in time for grilling season! We created this online option at the request of Spartan Families. Orders can be paid online, but all orders will be delivered at Southside. 🌶️ Every spice you purchase helps our PTA fund classroom needs, student activities, and staff appreciation events. We are also in the process of buying new recess supplies for students, including soccer balls, basketballs, etc...Your order directly supports Southside's PTA. Stock up for weeknight dinners, cookouts, or gifts, and know you’re helping our school community grow. 💛