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Southside PTA - Dave & Buster's Power Cards Fundraiser

Greetings to our Spartan Families and Staff, The PTA is selling Dave and Buster’s Power Cards from now until 2/9/26.Every purchase you make directly supports our PTA. Select the Power Card you want and the quantity. This format gives you a chance to pay online instead of cash or check at school. They can be sent home after 2/11/26, or you can get them at Dave and Buster’s on 2/10/26 at our Dinner of the Month night. They are good any time, but great to use that night. Thank you for supporting our students — your contribution is invaluable.Southside Middle School PTA