SMS PTA

SMS PTA

Subscribe

Our mission

SMS PTA fosters community engagement through events like the Spring Craft Fair, supporting local vendors while enhancing school spirit and providing family-friendly activities for the Southside community.
Past events
Past events
Southside PTA Spring Craft Fair - Vendor Payment
Event
Southside PTA Spring Craft Fair - Vendor Payment
Apr 18, 9:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
1 Beatrice Lawrence Dr, Manchester, NH 03103, USA
More ways to support us
SMS PTA's Memberships
Membership
SMS PTA's Memberships
Join SMS PTA to support our students and school community 🏫Your membership helps us organize family events, fund classroom resources, and strengthen the partnership between parents, teachers, and staff.By joining, you:Support programs that enhance students’ learning and well-being 🎒Stay informed about what’s happening at SMSHave a voice in projects that impact our kids and teachersBecome a voting member for PTA electionsBecome a member today and help us build a connected, caring school community.
View membership
Southside PTA - Dave & Buster's Power Cards Fundraiser
Shop
Southside PTA - Dave & Buster's Power Cards Fundraiser
Greetings to our Spartan Families and Staff, The PTA is selling Dave and Buster’s Power Cards from now until 2/9/26.Every purchase you make directly supports our PTA. Select the Power Card you want and the quantity. This format gives you a chance to pay online instead of cash or check at school. They can be sent home after 2/11/26, or you can get them at Dave and Buster’s on 2/10/26 at our Dinner of the Month night. They are good any time, but great to use that night. Thank you for supporting our students — your contribution is invaluable.Southside Middle School PTA
View shop
SMS PTA's Spice Fundraiser - Spring 2026
Shop
SMS PTA's Spice Fundraiser - Spring 2026
Our PTA Spice Fundraiser is back by popular demand, just in time for grilling season! We created this online option at the request of Spartan Families. Orders can be paid online, but all orders will be delivered at Southside. 🌶️ Every spice you purchase helps our PTA fund classroom needs, student activities, and staff appreciation events. We are also in the process of buying new recess supplies for students, including soccer balls, basketballs, etc...Your order directly supports Southside's PTA. Stock up for weeknight dinners, cookouts, or gifts, and know you’re helping our school community grow. 💛
View shop

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by