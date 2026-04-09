Donation

Accelerate Impact

Your gift to Soar Leadership Institute, dba Mission Increase Gulf Coast equips nonprofit leaders across the Gulf Coast with practical training, coaching, and tools they could not access alone.As we strengthen more than 65 partner ministries, each one is better prepared to serve families, churches, and neighborhoods with excellence.Every donation invests in programs that maximize their impact on the Kingdom.You help create a stronger network of Christ-centered nonprofits—learning together, sharing resources, and serving our community with wisdom and integrity.