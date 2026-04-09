Soar Leadership Institute

Soar Leadership Institute

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Our mission

Soar Leadership Institute empowers nonprofits in the Gulf Coast through education and training, enhancing their capacity to create a greater community impact. They partner with over 65 organizations to amplify their reach and effectiveness.
Past events
Past events
Taste of Mission Increase Gulf Coast-Church Leadership
Event
Taste of Mission Increase Gulf Coast-Church Leadership
Apr 9, 11:30 - 1:00 PM CDT
314 Magnolia Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532, USA
More ways to support us
Accelerate Impact
Donation
Accelerate Impact
Your gift to Soar Leadership Institute, dba Mission Increase Gulf Coast equips nonprofit leaders across the Gulf Coast with practical training, coaching, and tools they could not access alone.As we strengthen more than 65 partner ministries, each one is better prepared to serve families, churches, and neighborhoods with excellence.Every donation invests in programs that maximize their impact on the Kingdom.You help create a stronger network of Christ-centered nonprofits—learning together, sharing resources, and serving our community with wisdom and integrity.
Donate today

Our website

https://missionincrease.org/gulf-coast

Contact information

[email protected]
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