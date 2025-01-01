Society For Preservation & Encrgmnt Of Barbershop Quartet Singing Amer

The Society for Preservation & Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing promotes the art of barbershop harmony through education, performance, and community engagement, fostering a love for this unique musical style.
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Join our community of supporters and become a sustaining member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!