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Mema & the Musical Toots

Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Helen Connors was the matriarch of the Connors family. She raised four children and had twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren at the time of her passing. Something Else Cabaret is a proud supporter of the Jim & Helen Connors Memorial Scholarship that was created after Helen's passing in 2019 and Jim was added after his passing in 2024. We have a special book that was created based off Helen Connors' life as a Mema. Helen was a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) for 40 years. She was a self proclaimed "gas passer" in her career. That is the premise of this book. Just a lot of fun and frivolity in her chosen profession and a little story to help remember her.Something Else Cabaret, Inc.