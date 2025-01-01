Something Else Cabaret, Inc.

Something Else Cabaret, Inc.

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Our mission

Something Else Cabaret, Inc. fosters community through the arts, creating a compassionate space for creativity and connection. We empower individuals to enact change and support each other, building a brighter future together.
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Mema & the Musical Toots
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Mema & the Musical Toots
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Helen Connors was the matriarch of the Connors family. She raised four children and had twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren at the time of her passing. Something Else Cabaret is a proud supporter of the Jim & Helen Connors Memorial Scholarship that was created after Helen's passing in 2019 and Jim was added after his passing in 2024. We have a special book that was created based off Helen Connors' life as a Mema. Helen was a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) for 40 years. She was a self proclaimed "gas passer" in her career. That is the premise of this book. Just a lot of fun and frivolity in her chosen profession and a little story to help remember her.Something Else Cabaret, Inc.
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Donation for Admission
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Something Else Cabaret, Inc.'s Annual Raffle 2025
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Something Else Cabaret, Inc.'s Annual Raffle 2025
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Our website

https://www.somethingelsecabaret.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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